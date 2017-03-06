Tom O'Dea
A state legislator who sought to shift the burden of proof in special education hearings to parents is dropping the controversial bill. "I don't plan on pursuing it as is," state Rep. Tom O'Dea , who represents New Canaan and Wilton, said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Pedro
|197
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Sun
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC