The Days of Wine and Roses' on stage in Stamford
Alcoholism wreaks havoc on the Clay family in "The Days of Wine and Roses," a gripping drama on stage at Curtain Call's Dressing Room Theatre in Stamford, Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 19. Seen here in rehearsal are Sunny Makwana and Nikki Neurohr. less Alcoholism wreaks havoc on the Clay family in "The Days of Wine and Roses," a gripping drama on stage at Curtain Call's Dressing Room Theatre in Stamford, Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 19. Seen ... more The slow deterioration of a marriage due to alcoholism is explored in "The Days of Wine and Roses," on stage at Curtain Call's the Dressing Room Theatre in Stamford.
