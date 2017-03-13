Teen's story of border-crossings that led him to Stamford
Michael Hernandez, a Westhill High School Student and lead organizer , rallies students of Stamford High Schools on March 3, 2017 in front of the Stamford Government Center for "One Day Without Immigrant Students" to protest against the actions of the federal government. less Michael Hernandez, a Westhill High School Student and lead organizer , rallies students of Stamford High Schools on March 3, 2017 in front of the Stamford Government Center for "One Day Without Immigrant ... more STAMFORD - During the first decade of his life in a village in Honduras, Michael Hernandez hadn't a clue about how to get to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC