Storybook home shows historic Stamford neighborhood's charm

Read more: Darien News-Review

Tucked away on a dead-end street in historic Hubbard Heights, a quaint storybook-style home offers the perfect snapshot of one of the city's most unique neighborhoods. The green Hubbard Court house with its A-frame roof conceals its 92-year-old age - one of the oldest homes in the neighborhood that was first developed in the early 1900s and listed last year on the National Register of Historic Places .

