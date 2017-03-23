Stamford police: Wrong-way driver in stolen car caught in...
Jose Perez, 18, of Stamford, was charged with driving a stolen car the wrong way past police headquarters on Bedford Street and leading police on a pursuit into Greenwich early Friday morning. Jose Perez, 18, of Stamford, was charged with driving a stolen car the wrong way past police headquarters on Bedford Street and leading police on a pursuit into Greenwich early Friday morning.
