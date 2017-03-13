Stamford Police Sergeant Honored For Work In Brutal Murder Case
A Stamford police sergeant is being honored for his investigative work into the brutal murder of Stamford resident Joseph Comunale in Manhattan . Sean McGowan was chosen to win Honorable Mention of the Top Cop Award from the National Association of Police Organizations, Stamford Police said on Facebook.
