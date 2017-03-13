Stamford Police: Patron Arrested At Curley's Diner Was Abusive To Customers
A Stamford police officer gave a man the opportunity to walk away from a downtown all hours diner early Friday after complaints the man had been rude and abusive to his fellow patrons, police said. Officers were called to Curley's Diner at 62 W. Park Place at 5 a.m. on a report of an unruly diner, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|13 hr
|Sandra
|2,654
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|DenverLee
|73
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC