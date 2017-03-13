Stamford Police: Patron Arrested At C...

Stamford Police: Patron Arrested At Curley's Diner Was Abusive To Customers

15 hrs ago

A Stamford police officer gave a man the opportunity to walk away from a downtown all hours diner early Friday after complaints the man had been rude and abusive to his fellow patrons, police said. Officers were called to Curley's Diner at 62 W. Park Place at 5 a.m. on a report of an unruly diner, police said.

