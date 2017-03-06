Stamford Police Make Second Arrest In January Attempted Murder
Police have arrested the second man in a January attempted murder in Stamford and are relieved to have wrapped up a crime spree involving a number of individuals in Fairfield County. Onaje Smith, 18, of 32 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count conspiracy to commit murder.
