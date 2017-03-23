Stamford Police Call In K-9s To Track Down Teen Suspects In Home Burglary
Police K-9s were called in to track down two teenagers who were arrested with backpacks filled with stolen goods from a home break-in Friday afternoon, Stamford police said. The incident began at 11 a.m. Friday, when a neighbor called police to report suspicious activity at a home on West Glen Drive in an area near the Greenwich border along the Mianus River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Fri
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC