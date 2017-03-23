Stamford Police Call In K-9s To Track...

Stamford Police Call In K-9s To Track Down Teen Suspects In Home Burglary

Police K-9s were called in to track down two teenagers who were arrested with backpacks filled with stolen goods from a home break-in Friday afternoon, Stamford police said. The incident began at 11 a.m. Friday, when a neighbor called police to report suspicious activity at a home on West Glen Drive in an area near the Greenwich border along the Mianus River.

