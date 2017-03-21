Stamford Man Facing New Charges For Downtown Building Burglaries

STAMFORD, Conn., -- More charges have been laid against a city man who is already facing numerous burglary-related charges for a crime spree against downtown office buildings late last year. Robert Stephen Butler, 58, with a listed address of the men's homeless shelter at 597 S. Pacific St in Stamford, was charged Monday with two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and one count of fourth-degree larceny.

