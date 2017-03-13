Stamford man charged with DWI in Darien

A Stamford man was charged with driving under the influence on March 12 just after 3 a.m., according to a police report. Joel Francis Fernandes , of Riverside Ave., was driving eastbound on the Post Road when an officer saw his gray 2003 Toyota Avalon switch lanes without signaling and then proceed across the double yellow line.

