Stamford man charged with DWI in Darien
A Stamford man was charged with driving under the influence on March 12 just after 3 a.m., according to a police report. Joel Francis Fernandes , of Riverside Ave., was driving eastbound on the Post Road when an officer saw his gray 2003 Toyota Avalon switch lanes without signaling and then proceed across the double yellow line.
