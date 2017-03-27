Stamford Law Firm Honors Founder Of J...

Stamford Law Firm Honors Founder Of Jackie Robinson Foundation

12 hrs ago

The law firm of Robinson+Cole honored Rachel Robinson, founder of the Jackie Robinson Foundation , and widow of baseball legend Jackie Robinson, with its third Giving Cup Award during a recent reception at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. Robinson is a longtime Stamford resident and philanthropist.

Stamford, CT

