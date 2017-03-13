Stamford High School band to perform at Disney

Beverly Reyes, with the Stamford High School band, performs a flute solo on the song "Amazing Grace" during the Citywide Band Concert at Westhill High School in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, March 26, 2015. less FILE - Beverly Reyes, with the Stamford High School band, performs a flute solo on the song "Amazing Grace" during the Citywide Band Concert at Westhill High School in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, March 26, ... more STAMFORD - The Stamford High School band is about to perform at Walt Disney World for the first time in 10 years.

