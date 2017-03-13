Stamford High School band to perform at Disney
Beverly Reyes, with the Stamford High School band, performs a flute solo on the song "Amazing Grace" during the Citywide Band Concert at Westhill High School in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, March 26, 2015. less FILE - Beverly Reyes, with the Stamford High School band, performs a flute solo on the song "Amazing Grace" during the Citywide Band Concert at Westhill High School in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, March 26, ... more STAMFORD - The Stamford High School band is about to perform at Walt Disney World for the first time in 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC