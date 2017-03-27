Stamford Health Aide Charged With Stealing 92-Year-Old Woman's Credit Card
A Stamford woman has been charged with stealing the credit card of a 92-year-old woman with dementia after working for her as a home health aide for one day, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that 28-year-old Tashi Sistrunk cared for the woman once on Dec. 10, and stole the woman's credit card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mar 27
|Robdny
|2
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Mar 24
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC