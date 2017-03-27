Stamford Health Aide Charged With Stealing 92-Year-Old Woman's Credit Card

A Stamford woman has been charged with stealing the credit card of a 92-year-old woman with dementia after working for her as a home health aide for one day, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that 28-year-old Tashi Sistrunk cared for the woman once on Dec. 10, and stole the woman's credit card.

