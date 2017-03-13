Stamford Dental Office Manager Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud
A Stamford woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing a dentist's identity and using it to defraud insurance companies out of more than $500,000, according to Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Elena Ilizarov, 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud.
