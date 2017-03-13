Stamford Cops: Man Shattered Windshie...

Stamford Cops: Man Shattered Windshield Of Ex-Girlfriend After Dispute

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A man told to leave a party Sunday because he made a threatening comment while in a dispute with an ex-girlfriend then smashed her car's windshield with a power tool, Stamford police said. Henoc Zaragoza-Alvarez, 26, of 133 Tresser Blvd., was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree threatening in the incident, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 2 hr tellinitlileitis 201
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Mar 11 Yaya 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o... Mar 5 Khan 5
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s... Feb 28 JOEYs back 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Fairfield County was issued at March 13 at 4:16PM EDT

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC