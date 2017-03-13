Stamford Cops: Man Shattered Windshield Of Ex-Girlfriend After Dispute

A man told to leave a party Sunday because he made a threatening comment while in a dispute with an ex-girlfriend then smashed her car's windshield with a power tool, Stamford police said. Henoc Zaragoza-Alvarez, 26, of 133 Tresser Blvd., was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree threatening in the incident, police said.

