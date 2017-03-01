Stamford Cops Charge Man With Sexual Assault Of Young Female Relative
STAMFORD, Conn., -- A Stamford man who was scheduled for an immigration hearing today was arrested late Wednesday after he sexually assaulted a young female relative, Stamford Police said. Douglas Hus-Flores, 19, of 46 Seaside Ave., is charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
