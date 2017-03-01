Stamford Cops Arrest Man With Loaded Handgun At Domestic Violence Class
This might earn an F. A man with a stolen and loaded handgun was arrested on a warrant during a court-ordered domestic violence class Tuesday night, Stamford Police said. Steffon McDonald, 38, of no listed address, was arrested while he was in the class Tuesday evening at UConn-Stamford, police said.
