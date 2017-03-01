Stamford Citizens Public Safety Academy Graduates 26
Twenty-six Stamford residents recently completed a nine-month safety program that taught them about the city's emergency response agencies. The Citizens Public Safety Academy provided its participants with hands-on experience in a number of Stamford agencies, including the police, fire, health, emergency management, emergency communications, social services departments and the Community Emergency Response Team, according to a statement, which said the group also learned about operations at Stamford Emergency Medical Services .
