Stamford-based nonprofit helps Peru flood victims
As the death toll in Peru continues to rise following historic flooding around the country's capital, emergency response teams in western Connecticut are stepping in to help. Shipments of $7 million in medicine and medical supplies have already been delivered to impacted areas, and three more are on the way.
