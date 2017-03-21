Stamford 3rd-graders perform with Sta...

Stamford 3rd-graders perform with Stamford Symphony Orchestra

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: News12.com

The symphony says all of the city's third-graders have been learning how to play the recorder this year, and they got to show their skills during two concerts at Westhill High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Sun Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 19 Monica 2,655
Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... Mar 19 Tim 3
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Mar 18 America Gentleman... 2
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 18 Assaultin Koochies 206
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC