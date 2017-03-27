Stamford 13-Year-Old Puts Heart & Soul Into Fighting Pediatric Cancer

Grace Targonsk, an eighth grader at Dolan Middle School, is like most students -- she texts , goes to after-school guitar lessons, does her homework diligently -- and, oh yeah, started her own charitable foundation to help those affected by pediatric cancer. Since forming Caring with Grace in 2014, the Stamford resident gives presentations to raise awareness about the disease, holds fundraisers and events and works with a team on a summer lemonade stand.

