Stamford 13-Year-Old Puts Heart & Soul Into Fighting Pediatric Cancer
Grace Targonsk, an eighth grader at Dolan Middle School, is like most students -- she texts , goes to after-school guitar lessons, does her homework diligently -- and, oh yeah, started her own charitable foundation to help those affected by pediatric cancer. Since forming Caring with Grace in 2014, the Stamford resident gives presentations to raise awareness about the disease, holds fundraisers and events and works with a team on a summer lemonade stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mon
|Robdny
|2
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Mar 24
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC