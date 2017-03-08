St. Baldrick's fundraiser in Stamford

Frances Arroyo, an employee of Stamford-based OddessyRe Reinsurance, has her head shaved by hair stylist Brie O'Brien during the annual St. Baldrick's head-shaving event at Bradford Grill and Tavern in Stamford on Wednesday. The annual event raised over $30,000 toward helping conquer childhood cancer, with donations still being contributed at the time of the final hair-cutting.

