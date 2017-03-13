Spruce Private Investors raises $98.35 mln for fund
Spruce Private Investors has raised $98.35 million for its newest fund, according to an SEC filing . Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Spruce "serves as the chief investment officer and asset manager for family offices and charitable institutions."
