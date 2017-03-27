Special ed, youth program focus of Stamford budget hearing

Toneria Dix of Stamford, who volunteers as a Parent Coordinator during the Summer Night Basketball Program at the Yerwood Center in Stamford, Conn., talks about her involvement on Aug. 10, 2016. She and fellow volunteer Evelyn Fisher just fed over 100 young men and teens Curry and BBQ Chicken with White Rice, Cabbage and Corn Bread meal during a family night get together.

