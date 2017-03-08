Slim Nation In Stamford Helps You Lose Weight By Eating What You Love
Rob Nevins is co-founder and president of Slim Nation which has a location in Stamford. His fat-burning customized meal plans are based on foods clients enjoy and buy at their own supermarket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Pedro
|197
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC