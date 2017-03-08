Slim Nation In Stamford Helps You Los...

Slim Nation In Stamford Helps You Lose Weight By Eating What You Love

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Rob Nevins is co-founder and president of Slim Nation which has a location in Stamford. His fat-burning customized meal plans are based on foods clients enjoy and buy at their own supermarket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mon Solarman 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 6 Pedro 197
News Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o... Mar 5 Khan 5
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s... Feb 28 JOEYs back 1
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... Feb 28 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W... Feb 27 JOEYs back 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC