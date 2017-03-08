Review: Police officer not responsible for fatal crash
A state review has found that a Norwalk police officer who pursued a car that hit a tree, killing the driver, wasn't responsible for the crash. The Hartford Courant reports police and the Stamford state's attorney's office say officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 when a suspect fled in a car in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|7 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|JayD
|200
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Sat
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC