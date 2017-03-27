Raid leads Stamford police to pot and...

Raid leads Stamford police to pot and stolen pink gun

After a raid Thursday, March 30, 2017, Stamford police arrested Marquette Wilson, 21, and charged him with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm. He was held in lieu of a $100,000 court appearance bond.

