Police: Manchester Man Sideswipes Stamford Cop's Car, Then Flees
A Manchester man probably couldn't have picked a worse person to sideswipe after running into a Stamford police officer's personal vehicle while the officer was on the way to work Monday morning, police said. Police said that Levonne Arthur Evans, 33, of 246 W. Center St., was driving south on Long Ridge Road at 7:20 a.m. when he moved across two lanes and sideswiped the personal car of an unnamed Stamford Police officer near Cold Spring Road, police said.
