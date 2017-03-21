Point of Interest: Belltown Barbers changing owners
Kokoros quietly put the barber shop up for sale last month, and contacted some of her fellow barbers and hair dressers to gauge interest in the space. Kyle Benevelli and his mother Suzan, who worked with Kokoros at a salon in Darien nearly a decade ago, have agreed to take over the shop without interruption of service.
