PD: Stamford woman evaded crash, made up fictitious one
A city woman who evaded a crash Monday afternoon called police at night to report a fictitious hit-and-run in an apparent attempt to explain the damage to the car, authorities said. Karen Hernandez , 34, of Oakwood Place, was turning onto Stillwater Road from Connecticut Avenue about 4 p.m. when she struck the right front door and fender of another car, according to the report.
