Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is heari...

Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started driving for Uber, gets ready to head out from his Stamford home on May 17, 2016 to pick up a client. Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started driving for Uber, gets ready to head out from his Stamford home on May 17, 2016 to pick up a client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 2 hr Lottery Traitors 2,652
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) 5 hr ffctguitar 12
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) 15 hr DenverLee 73
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Wed Ace Kings 203
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Mar 13 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Mar 11 Yaya 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC