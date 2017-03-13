Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started ...
Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started driving for Uber, gets ready to head out from his Stamford home on May 17, 2016 to pick up a client. Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started driving for Uber, gets ready to head out from his Stamford home on May 17, 2016 to pick up a client.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|2 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|15 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Ace Kings
|203
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
