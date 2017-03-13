Pacific House Plans Annual Gala For I...

Pacific House Plans Annual Gala For Italian Center In Stamford

Pacific House, in celebration of its commitment to ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 16th annual gala on Saturday, May 6. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at The Italian Center in Stamford. Advance tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online .

