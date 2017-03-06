Norwalk PD: Suspicious container in parking lot deemed harmless
Norwalk police say a suspicious container that caused a bomb scare Monday night at a busy shopping plaza was harmless. Officials blocked off the Stop and Shop parking lot on Main Avenue while the Stamford bomb squad responded to the scene.
