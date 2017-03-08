Norwalk Cops: Woman Snatched Pills, Swallowed Them At Police HQ

A Stamford woman reached through the opening in the glass wall in the booking area of the Norwalk Police Headquarters and grabbed and then swallowed four pills that had been seized from her after she was arrested, Norwalk police said. Shannon Schaeffer, 37, of 47 Selleck St., was charged with interfering with an officer, operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and operating without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.