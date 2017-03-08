Norwalk Cops: Woman Snatched Pills, Swallowed Them At Police HQ
A Stamford woman reached through the opening in the glass wall in the booking area of the Norwalk Police Headquarters and grabbed and then swallowed four pills that had been seized from her after she was arrested, Norwalk police said. Shannon Schaeffer, 37, of 47 Selleck St., was charged with interfering with an officer, operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and operating without a license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Pedro
|197
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC