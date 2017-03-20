New Canaan Police Find Stamford Teen's Prints In Stolen Car
Fingerprints lifted from the rearview mirror of a stolen vehicle helped lead New Canaan Police to arrest a Stamford teenager in the case, police said. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it at an Old Stamford Road residence when it was reported stolen on Sept.
