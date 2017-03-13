New Canaan Police Charge Stamford Mom With Drunk Driving With Child In Car
NEW CANAAN, Conn., -- A Stamford mother was driving drunk with her three-year-old child in the vehicle Wednesday night, New Canaan Police said. Jessica Rodriguez, 34, of 22 Hackett Circle, was charged with one count each of risk of injury to a child and operating while under the influence.
