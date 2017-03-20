Murder Suspect To Return To New York After Waiving Hearing In Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn., -- A 20-year-old man wanted for a Brooklyn, N.Y., New Year's Eve party murder waived an extradition hearing after appearing in a Stamford court Monday. Juan Nico Morales, 20, had been held on a $2.5 million bond after his arrest in Stamford Friday morning.
