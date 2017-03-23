Murder Suspect Captured In Stamford Returns To New York

A fugitive arrested in Stamford has been extradited back to New York, where he will face charges for killing a man on New Year's Eve, according to the Stamford Advocate. Juan Nico Morales, 20, of New York had been apprehended in his girlfriend's Stamford apartment last week when Stamford Police and U.S. Marshals executed a raid at 66 Smith St. where he was staying, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.