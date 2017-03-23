Murder Suspect Captured In Stamford Returns To New York
A fugitive arrested in Stamford has been extradited back to New York, where he will face charges for killing a man on New Year's Eve, according to the Stamford Advocate. Juan Nico Morales, 20, of New York had been apprehended in his girlfriend's Stamford apartment last week when Stamford Police and U.S. Marshals executed a raid at 66 Smith St. where he was staying, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|2 hr
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Thu
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC