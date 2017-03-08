Mom arrested during school fight

1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

While two female students were fighting as the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering was letting out Thursday afternoon, police said they had to arrest the mother of one of the girls. Sgt. Simon Blanc said Student Resource Officer Carl Franzetti called for backup at 2 p.m. after the two girls squared off in the front of the school on High Ridge Road as buses were picking up the kids.

