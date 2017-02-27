JCC of Stamford partners with Nationa...

JCC of Stamford partners with National Inclusion Project

1 hr ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

The National Inclusion Project has partnered with the Jewish Community Center of Stamford to create an inclusive environment where children with and without disabilities can play, learn and laugh TOGETHER. As part of the partnership, the National Inclusion Project provides the Let's ALL Play program model, training, expertise, annual Power of Play Conference and a wide network of inclusion experts ready to problem solve and share best practices on ensuring that no child sits on the sidelines.

