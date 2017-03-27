Insanity decision expected in Stamford murder case

Timothy Anderson was arrested Monday, March 23, 2015, for allegedly brutally beating his 76-year-old mother inside the home they share on Sleepy Hollow Lane in Stamford, Conn. Timothy Anderson was arrested Monday, March 23, 2015, for allegedly brutally beating his 76-year-old mother inside the home they share on Sleepy Hollow Lane in Stamford, Conn.

