In Pictures: New Canaan Kiwanis holds Irish dinner

Dancers from the Anam Cara School perform at the annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner & Social, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of New Canaan, Sunday, March 12, 2017, at St. Aloysius School in New Canaan, Conn. Dancers from the Anam Cara School perform at the annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner & Social, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of New Canaan, Sunday, March 12, 2017, at St. Aloysius School in New Canaan, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.