Horrific photos from deadly Christmas fire revealed 0:0
These haunting photos are all that's left of any real potential evidence in the horrific Stamford, Conn., house fire that killed five people - including three little girls - on Christmas Day 2011. The snapshots - including an image of a burned-out dollhouse - have surfaced only recently as part of a lawsuit against the city of Stamford over the inferno that claimed the lives of 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger and their 9-year-old sister, Lily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|JayD
|200
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Sat
|Yaya
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 9
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC