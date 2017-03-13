Horrific photos from deadly Christmas...

Horrific photos from deadly Christmas fire revealed 0:0

46 min ago

These haunting photos are all that's left of any real potential evidence in the horrific Stamford, Conn., house fire that killed five people - including three little girls - on Christmas Day 2011. The snapshots - including an image of a burned-out dollhouse - have surfaced only recently as part of a lawsuit against the city of Stamford over the inferno that claimed the lives of 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger and their 9-year-old sister, Lily.

Read more at New York Post.

