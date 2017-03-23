Greenwich Hand Surgeon Receives Prestigious Award for His Research
Dr. Scott Wolfe received the Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award, which is presented to investigators who make key discoveries leading to major advances in the field of orthopedics. Dr. Wolfe, who sees patients at the Hospital for Special Surgery Outpatient Center in Stamford, was honored at a ceremony at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Fri
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC