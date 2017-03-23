Greenwich Hand Surgeon Receives Prest...

Greenwich Hand Surgeon Receives Prestigious Award for His Research

Dr. Scott Wolfe received the Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award, which is presented to investigators who make key discoveries leading to major advances in the field of orthopedics. Dr. Wolfe, who sees patients at the Hospital for Special Surgery Outpatient Center in Stamford, was honored at a ceremony at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual meeting.

