From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install solar power system in
There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install solar power system in. In it, News Times reports that:
This primary school in Kombissiri, Burkina Faso is lighting up the surrounding area. This is the first night that this 750 watt solar panel system is being put to work and serves as a beacon to the surrounding community that learning can continue through the night.
#1 Yesterday
"For some of the kids, it was probably the first time they had seen electricity, the things that are so readily available to us," he said. "To see someone turn on a light switch for the first time was just amazing."
It's also amazing to see how this particular technology can change so many lives. The 'true' meaning of the business term min/max.
