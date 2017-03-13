Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will be invading Stamford with...

A gaggle of those adorable creations will be coming to the Stamford Palace Theatre in a swashbuckling tale on Sunday, March 26, when Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers presents "Everybody Loves Pirates." According to the Maine-based company, the plot is: "Eight-year-old Lucy and her goofy pal Little Chucky are searching for buried treasure, but a gang of bumbling pirates keeps getting in the way.

