Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will be invading Stamford with...
A gaggle of those adorable creations will be coming to the Stamford Palace Theatre in a swashbuckling tale on Sunday, March 26, when Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers presents "Everybody Loves Pirates." According to the Maine-based company, the plot is: "Eight-year-old Lucy and her goofy pal Little Chucky are searching for buried treasure, but a gang of bumbling pirates keeps getting in the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|41 min
|BPT
|1
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC