First Bank of Greenwich grows Stamford account with downtown...
From left, Chief Lending Officer Evan Corsello, COO Mark McMillen, Universal Banker Amy Sellers, Branch Manager Stephen Tedesco, Assistant VP and Retail Bank Manager Emily Newcamp, and President and CEO Frank Gaudio pose at the First Bank of Greenwich branch in Stamford, Conn. Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Ssk
|204
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|8 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|21 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC