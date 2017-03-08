Firefighters battle overnight Shippan fire
Firefighters struggled to put out an overnight blaze at a Shippan auto body shop Friday due to heavy smoke and zero visibility inside the building, authorities said. The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at Bill's Service of Stamford , an auto body and towing shop on Gleason Avenue.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|Mr big dick
|198
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
