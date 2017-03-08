Feds Take Off The Gloves: Stamford Co...

Feds Take Off The Gloves: Stamford Couple Indicted In $2M Fraud Scheme

A Stamford couple has been indicted on 39 federal charges in a scheme that defrauded its victim-investors in a surgical glove innovation of more than $2 million, prosecutors said Friday. Thomas J. Connerton, 64, and Jean S. Erickson, 62, were arrested Thursday and appeared in federal court, said Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

